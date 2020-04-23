Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jann Hope Deal Owen. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Jann Hope Deal Owen, 69, of Salisbury passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on September 7, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Mary Shaw Deal and Dennis Deal. Jann was a 1969 graduate of Boyden High School. She later graduated from Gardner-Webb University and Rowan Cabarrus Community College Nursing School. She worked at Rowan Regional Medical Center for 26 years and at the Lutheran Home for 16 years. Jann was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Crone. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Lee “Bobby” Owen, III, whom she married on September 18, 1971; son, Robert Hope Owen (Barbara) of Greenleigh; sister, Mary Deal Quay (Lloyd) of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Trent Owen (Katie) and Zachary Owen; great-grandchildren, Natalie Owen and Kyleigh Owen; nieces, Beth Hobson (Tom Kunz), Mary Hobson (Paul Hartloff), and Lynn Hobson (Matt Kelly); great-nephew, Ben Kunz and great-niece, Ava Kelly. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park with the Rev. Jim McCoy officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Owen family. Online condolences may be made at

