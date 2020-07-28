1/1
Jason Alexander Rattz
Mr. Jason Alexander Rattz, of Gold Hill, 22, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at West Park Baptist Church. Rev. Billy Sechrist will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery in Rockwell. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 am Tuesday at West Park Baptist Church. Mr. Rattz was born October 7, 1997 in Salisbury. He was a son of the late Keith Alan Rattz and Michelle Ann Brooks Watts. He was a member of West Park Baptist Church. Jason enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved working on old cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children. Mr. Rattz is survived by two sisters, Ashley Rattz of Gold Hill and Stephanie Watts of Charlotte; two brothers, Junior Rattz of Gold Hill and Bradley Rattz of Davidson; three nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to West Park Baptist Church, 715 West Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Rattz.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
