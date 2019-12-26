Jason Perry Henrickson, age 44 of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical in Salisbury. Jason was born December 12, 1975 in Rowan County and is the son of Perry and Shirley Henrickson. Jason attended in earlier years, Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Jason had a great love for the outdoors, He spent his career outdoors working as a landscaper. He loved fishing and working outside doing landscaping work. He had a great love for his family and helping them. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Perry and Shirley Henrickson of Salisbury. He also leaves behind his sons, Jason Henrickson, Jr. and James Henrickson, Justin Blackwelder and Jayden and a daughter, Skylar Henrickson. Surviving also are him are his grandparents, Buck and Norma Cranford, of Rockwell and his grandmother, Faye Shuler of Mooresville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel, officiated by Rev. Larry Beaver. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Henrickson.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 26, 2019