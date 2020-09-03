1/1
Javis Moose Arey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Javis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Javis Moose Arey, 92, of Salisbury, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Sept. 1, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1928 in Lexington to Bruce Deal and Dera Moose Arey. Javis graduated from Boyden High School in 1945 and Catawba College in 1949 with a degree in business administration. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 14, 1959 he married Martha (Mott) Honeycutt. He owned and operated Arey's Texaco for 41 years. Javis was also a licensed realtor and land developer. He was a lifetime member of First United Church of Christ, where he served on the Church Council, and as Trustee of the Foundation Committee. Javis was a member of the Civitan Club of Salisbury, a Master Mason of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576, and a member of the Rowan County Shrine Club. He also served on Nazareth Children's Home Board of Directors for many years and as Treasurer. Javis loved to travel, hunt, and spend time at Holden Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, children Todd Arey (Patti) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Drew Arey (Beth) of Salisbury, and Jann Gerock (Todd) of High Point, grandchildren Hunter Arey, Cydney Jordan (Blake), Cutter Arey, Jay and Lauren Gerock; sisters Sara Jean Propst of Salisbury, Elizabeth Burton of Raleigh, and Barbara Beck (Norman) of Rockwell. Service: There will be a private family service with Military Honors by the NC National Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Nazareth Children's Home, 725 Crescent Road, Rockwell, NC 28138 and Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Javis will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and service to his community. He demonstrated generosity, humility, and compassion for others. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Metrolina Nephrology Associates of Salisbury, Trinity Oaks, and the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their loving care. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Arey family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved