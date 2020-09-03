Javis Moose Arey, 92, of Salisbury, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Sept. 1, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1928 in Lexington to Bruce Deal and Dera Moose Arey. Javis graduated from Boyden High School in 1945 and Catawba College in 1949 with a degree in business administration. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 14, 1959 he married Martha (Mott) Honeycutt. He owned and operated Arey's Texaco for 41 years. Javis was also a licensed realtor and land developer. He was a lifetime member of First United Church of Christ, where he served on the Church Council, and as Trustee of the Foundation Committee. Javis was a member of the Civitan Club of Salisbury, a Master Mason of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576, and a member of the Rowan County Shrine Club. He also served on Nazareth Children's Home Board of Directors for many years and as Treasurer. Javis loved to travel, hunt, and spend time at Holden Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, children Todd Arey (Patti) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Drew Arey (Beth) of Salisbury, and Jann Gerock (Todd) of High Point, grandchildren Hunter Arey, Cydney Jordan (Blake), Cutter Arey, Jay and Lauren Gerock; sisters Sara Jean Propst of Salisbury, Elizabeth Burton of Raleigh, and Barbara Beck (Norman) of Rockwell. Service: There will be a private family service with Military Honors by the NC National Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Nazareth Children's Home, 725 Crescent Road, Rockwell, NC 28138 and Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Javis will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and service to his community. He demonstrated generosity, humility, and compassion for others. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Metrolina Nephrology Associates of Salisbury, Trinity Oaks, and the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their loving care. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Arey family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.