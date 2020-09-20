1/
Jayson Anthony Allen
Jayson Anthony Allen, 55, of Rockwell, NC, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home after years of declining health. Jay was born in Concord, NC, the son of Kirby and Patricia Allen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lambert Allen; sister, Donna Allen Holloway; maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. C.D. Lambert; and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Pearl Allen. Jay is survived by his children, Michael Moore and Dawn Moore both of Mooresville, and Matthew Allen of Rockwell; grandchildren, Shayla and Ava Moore of Mooresville; father, Kirby Allen of Rockwell; brother, Kirby C. Allen, Jr. and wife Judy of Concord. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. There are no service plans at this time. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Allen family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
