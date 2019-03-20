Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.B. Pittard. View Sign

Mr. J.B. Pittard, Sr. age 79 of Landis, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis after a brief illness. J.B. was born August 3, 1939 in Madison County, Georgia to the last James Clifford Pittard and Mary Elizabeth Dodd Pittard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rice Pittard and his brother, James Howard Pittard. J.B. spent his early career delivering oil for Landis Ice and Fuel, then later working for Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. For many years he was involved with AA in Rowan County where he served in many capacities over the years. He was the owner/operator of Pittard's Barn where he raised horses. J.B. loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He had a great love for helping others, especially those in need. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debra Mason (Eddie) and his sons, J.B. (Slick) Pittard, Jr. (Lisa), James Charles Pittard (Lori), and David Howard Pittard (Johanna). He also leaves behind his sisters, Brenda Pressley and Helen Coile along with fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation for Mr. Pittard will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Landis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Landis Funeral Home with burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials in honor of Mr. Pittard may be made to AA of Rowan County – any location. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mr. J.B. Pittard, Sr. age 79 of Landis, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis after a brief illness. J.B. was born August 3, 1939 in Madison County, Georgia to the last James Clifford Pittard and Mary Elizabeth Dodd Pittard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rice Pittard and his brother, James Howard Pittard. J.B. spent his early career delivering oil for Landis Ice and Fuel, then later working for Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. For many years he was involved with AA in Rowan County where he served in many capacities over the years. He was the owner/operator of Pittard's Barn where he raised horses. J.B. loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He had a great love for helping others, especially those in need. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debra Mason (Eddie) and his sons, J.B. (Slick) Pittard, Jr. (Lisa), James Charles Pittard (Lori), and David Howard Pittard (Johanna). He also leaves behind his sisters, Brenda Pressley and Helen Coile along with fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation for Mr. Pittard will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Landis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Landis Funeral Home with burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials in honor of Mr. Pittard may be made to AA of Rowan County – any location. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com . Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Pittard. Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Landis Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close