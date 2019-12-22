J D. Parker, 87, of Gold Hill, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Bermuda Village Assisted Living in Bermuda Run. He was born Feb. 19, 1932 in Stanly County to the late Mack Parker and Jean Glover Treece. Jacob worked as a Supervisor for Hoechst Celanese Corporation. In addition to his parents, Jacob was preceded in death by his Wife, Patricia Parker whom he married June 22, 1952. Jacob is survived by his daughter, Gina P. (Andy) Winders of Salisbury; son, Rick (Janet) Parker of Salisbury; three grandsons, Seth Winders, Tyler Parker, Max Parker; granddaughter, Hannah Beeker; and also by five great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A private graveside service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Richfield, NC, with Rev. Paul Burke, officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Wallace Cancer Institute, 130 Mocksville Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Providence United Methodist Church, 6450 Bringle Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 22, 2019