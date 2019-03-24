Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Brooks McCubbins. View Sign

Mrs. Jean Brooks McCubbins, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center, Winston Salem, NC. Daughter of Kenneth Julius Brooks and Eva Romine Brooks, Jean was born in Pittsburgh, PA., October 22nd, 1929. Graduate of Upper Darby High School, Delaware County, PA.; Charles Morris Price School of Journalism, Philadelphia, PA., and Swarthmore Keystone Business College, PA. Married to Benjamin David McCubbins, September 14th, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church, Lansdowne, PA. Employed with National Fund Raising Services, Inc., Ft. Worth, Texas; Westminister Press of the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., Philadelphia; English Deptment and Extension Division, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Served as Legal Secretary in the offices of Benjamin D. McCubbins/Thomas King, Attorneys at Law, and retiring in 2006. Before Jean was married, she had the opportunity of working with her Father, Kenneth J. Brooks of National Fund Raising Services of Ft. Worth, Texas, raising funds for churches and colleges in seven different states. Because of her interest in Architecture, she designed five homes and had the pleasure of working architects, home designers, and contractors. She also worked the remodeling plans for four of the homes. The family lived in six of these homes, with each house becoming a family project. The family retreat, "Pinnacle Point", located at Leatherwood Mountains, Ferguson, NC, was built in 2005 with her son-in-law, Phillip K. Maness, General Contractor, Horizon Construction. The property includes a four stall Barn with turnouts, lounging area, and access to miles of riding trails, design and landscaping by her daughter, Sara Jean McCubbins, Triple Springs Horse Run, Salisbury, NC. Member of the First United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Women's Hannah Circle, Salisbury; Salisbury-Rowan Symphony Guild and Salisbury-Rowan Republican Women. Survivors include her beloved husband, Benjamin D. McCubbins, of Salisbury; a Daugther, Sara Jean McCubbins Maness, and husband, Phillip Keith Maness, of Salisbury; and a son who predeceased her, Benjamin David McCubbins, III of Cornelius, NC. A Brother, Romine (Roe) Wilder Brooks, and wife, Dorothy Cummings Brooks of Wakefield, RI, and many niece and nephews and grandneices and grand nephews. Service and Visitation: A memorial service will be held at 2pm Sunday, May 19th, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St. Salisbury, NC 28144, officiated by the Rev. Mark Comforti and the Rev. Roe Brooks. Visitation will follow. Memorials: First United Methodist Church 217 S. Church St. Salisbury, NC 28144; Young America's Foundation, 110 Eldon Street, Herndon, VA 20170

217 S Church St

Salisbury, NC 28144

