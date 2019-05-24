Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Burge Dagenhart, 85, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born in Burlington, NC she was a daughter of the late Gilmer Wade Burge and Caroleen Moore Burge. Jean attended Elon High School in Elon and was employed as the office manager for Health Care Management Consultants in Salisbury for 31 years before her retirement. She was a member of First United Church of Christ in Salisbury. Jean will be lovingly remembered as a cheerful and kindhearted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 68 years, Daniel F. Dagenhart; two sons, Timothy L. Dagenhart, MD and wife Joedy and Todd Dagenhart and wife Samantha all of Salisbury; brothers, Darryl W. Burge of Elon, NC, J. Steve Burge of Burlington; sisters, Gilma B. Garrett of Durham, Sue B. Fields of Greensboro and Diane B. Fogleman of Burlington. She was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren, Lauren Whaley of Salisbury, Brett Dagenhart of Southern Pines, Jordan Dagenhart of Holly Springs, Jamie Dagenhart of Charlotte and Olivia Dagenhart of Salisbury; and great-grandchildren, Margaret and Banks Whaley of Salisbury and Jax Dagenhart of Southern Pines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Burge and Donald Burge, both of Burlington. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First United Church of Christ with Rev. Carol Hallman, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 207 West Horah Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Dagenhart family. Online condolences may be made at

Jean Burge Dagenhart, 85, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born in Burlington, NC she was a daughter of the late Gilmer Wade Burge and Caroleen Moore Burge. Jean attended Elon High School in Elon and was employed as the office manager for Health Care Management Consultants in Salisbury for 31 years before her retirement. She was a member of First United Church of Christ in Salisbury. Jean will be lovingly remembered as a cheerful and kindhearted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 68 years, Daniel F. Dagenhart; two sons, Timothy L. Dagenhart, MD and wife Joedy and Todd Dagenhart and wife Samantha all of Salisbury; brothers, Darryl W. Burge of Elon, NC, J. Steve Burge of Burlington; sisters, Gilma B. Garrett of Durham, Sue B. Fields of Greensboro and Diane B. Fogleman of Burlington. She was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren, Lauren Whaley of Salisbury, Brett Dagenhart of Southern Pines, Jordan Dagenhart of Holly Springs, Jamie Dagenhart of Charlotte and Olivia Dagenhart of Salisbury; and great-grandchildren, Margaret and Banks Whaley of Salisbury and Jax Dagenhart of Southern Pines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Burge and Donald Burge, both of Burlington. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First United Church of Christ with Rev. Carol Hallman, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 207 West Horah Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Dagenhart family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from May 24 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close