Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ursinus United Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jean Carrick Puckett passed away Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019. He was born April 2nd, 1931, in Henderson, NC to the late James Graham Puckett and Thayer Sink Puckett. Mr. Puckett was a 1949 graduate of Rockwell High School. Early in his life, he farmed tobacco with his family in Eastern Rowan County. Later he was the owner of Puckett Toms Sales, the Toms Snack Food distributor for Rowan and Cabarrus Counties. Mr. Puckett had a strong Christian faith, and was a beloved member of Ursinus United Church of Christ in Rockwell. He taught Sunday School for over forty years, and served as Trustee, and President of the Church Consistory. Mr. Puckett loved the community of Rockwell. He helped establish the Rockwell Museum where he served as President. Mr. Puckett was active in the Rockwell Community Association. He served as Treasurer and President of the Rockwell Civitan Club and was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the North Carolina Civitans. He was proud of his service as a longtime Precinct Election Judge for the Rowan County Board of Elections. Mr. Puckett was a very loyal Tar Heel fan and a proud Democrat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Carolyn Beaver Puckett, and brothers Jerry Puckett, and Brooks Puckett. He is survived by his sons, Steve Puckett, and wife, Karen, of Salisbury, and David Puckett, and wife Teresa, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Meaghan Puckett of Winston-Salem, Courtney Puckett of Salisbury, Grace Puckett of Pittsburgh, PA, and Graham Puckett of Wilmington; great grand-child, Leo Puckett of Salisbury: and brothers, Derwood Puckett of Salisbury, James Puckett of Concord, and Guy Puckett of Salisbury. He was idolized by his sons, and adored by his grandchildren, and great grandson. He will be missed. The family will greet friends and relatives Saturday, September 7th, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PA at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 8th, at Ursinus United Church of Christ, with Rev. Catherine Costello, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Historic Rockwell Museum, PO Box 35, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at

Mr. Jean Carrick Puckett passed away Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019. He was born April 2nd, 1931, in Henderson, NC to the late James Graham Puckett and Thayer Sink Puckett. Mr. Puckett was a 1949 graduate of Rockwell High School. Early in his life, he farmed tobacco with his family in Eastern Rowan County. Later he was the owner of Puckett Toms Sales, the Toms Snack Food distributor for Rowan and Cabarrus Counties. Mr. Puckett had a strong Christian faith, and was a beloved member of Ursinus United Church of Christ in Rockwell. He taught Sunday School for over forty years, and served as Trustee, and President of the Church Consistory. Mr. Puckett loved the community of Rockwell. He helped establish the Rockwell Museum where he served as President. Mr. Puckett was active in the Rockwell Community Association. He served as Treasurer and President of the Rockwell Civitan Club and was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the North Carolina Civitans. He was proud of his service as a longtime Precinct Election Judge for the Rowan County Board of Elections. Mr. Puckett was a very loyal Tar Heel fan and a proud Democrat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Carolyn Beaver Puckett, and brothers Jerry Puckett, and Brooks Puckett. He is survived by his sons, Steve Puckett, and wife, Karen, of Salisbury, and David Puckett, and wife Teresa, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Meaghan Puckett of Winston-Salem, Courtney Puckett of Salisbury, Grace Puckett of Pittsburgh, PA, and Graham Puckett of Wilmington; great grand-child, Leo Puckett of Salisbury: and brothers, Derwood Puckett of Salisbury, James Puckett of Concord, and Guy Puckett of Salisbury. He was idolized by his sons, and adored by his grandchildren, and great grandson. He will be missed. The family will greet friends and relatives Saturday, September 7th, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PA at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 8th, at Ursinus United Church of Christ, with Rev. Catherine Costello, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Historic Rockwell Museum, PO Box 35, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close