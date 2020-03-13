Jean Estelle Davis Dishmon, 82, of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Alston Brook. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Beck's Reformed Church with the Rev. Ben Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Cotton Grove United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm prior to the service at the Church. Mrs. Dishmon was born in Davidson County on November 19, 1937 to Charlie Dan Davis and Clara Estelle Owen Davis. She was retired from PPG and was a member of Cotton Grove United Methodist Church, however, she attended Beck's Reformed Church for forty years. Mrs. Dishmon was a loving mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Emerson Dishmon, Sr.; a brother, Ray Davis; and six sisters, Doris Davis Miles, JoAnn Davis Prevette, Peggy Davis Michael, Shelby Davis Cranford, Joyce Davis Joyce, and Kathie Davis Byerly. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Karen Dishmon Hedrick (Herbert) of Lexington, Tammy Coley (Tim) of Albemarle, and Arthur Emerson Dishmon, Jr. (Traci) of Southmont, NC; seven grandchildren, Jeni Hedrick Stilwell (Seth), Trey Hedrick (Callie), Jordan Hedrick (Brooke), Kristen Ketchie Waller (Seth), Marc Ketchie (Brittany), Dayne Dishmon, and Aubri Dishmon; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to the Beck's Reformed Church Backpack Ministry at 2845 Beck's Church Road, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 13, 2020