Jean Helms Wooten, 92, of Eden, formerly of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at UNC Rockingham Hospital, Eden. Born April 12, 1927 in Waxhaw, she was the daughter of the late Maude McManus Helms and Houston Henry Helms. Educated in the Waxhaw schools and received a degree in Early Childhood Education from Wilkes Community College. As a single woman, she owned a beauty salon in Waxhaw, she was a hospital unit secretary Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, and a teachers aid at Bethany School for special needs children in Rockingham County. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eden, and was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Salisbury, and taught Sunbeams Bible School. Mrs. Wooten was a member of the NC State Troopers Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Wooten made Chrismons for Christmas trees at the First Baptist Church of Monroe and Wilkesboro. Mrs. Wooten won many awards for her floral arrangements in Monroe. She could play the piano by ear. She faced many physical losses and endured leukemia in later life. Through all her struggles she maintained a beautiful attitude that will continue to be an example to those that loved her and provided medical care for her. Most important to Jean was her faith in Christ. She loved to watch hummingbirds feed and eating Butterfingers with her great- grandsons. Mrs. Wooten was a true southern lady whose light will continue to shine in the hearts of her family and friends. Jean particularly loved all her brothers and sisters, eight in total; she had a deep lasting love for her children and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eugene “Dick” Wooten on Aug. 6, 2015; brothers, Luther E. Helms and Clegg Helms; and sister, Faye Grace Bragg. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dick Donovan Wooten and wife Gayle Walters Wooten of Westfield and Steven Houston Wooten and wife Nan Bowman Wooten of Liberty; daughter, Angela Wooten Vincent and husband Tim of Eden, with whom she made her home; brothers, Henry Houston “Skee” Helms of Mooresville, William Coy Helms and wife Bobbie of Greenville, S.C. and Johnny Elbert Helms and wife Doris of Waxhaw; sisters, Sarah Helms Jones and husband John of Pageland, S.C. and Zell Helms Emory of Ft. Mill, S.C.; grandchildren: Maria Dee Wooten of Greensboro, Elizabeth Kaye Wooten of Liberty, Joshua Steven Wooten and wife Allison Leigh Wooten of Chapel Hill, Eric Jason Vincent and fiancée Logan Fulton of Eden, Erin Vincent Smith and husband Bobby of Mooresville; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Smith and Connor Vincent; and special friends, Frances Hundley, Sandy Morrison, Maxine Ray, Ruth Edwards, Gladys Stevens and Jackie Simms. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Craig Bowman, minister of the First Baptist Church of Eden. Interment will follow at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Eden Missions, 533 Greenwood St. Eden, NC 27288. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wooten family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

