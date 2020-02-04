Mrs. Jean Faye Crook Moore, 84, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born on November 23, 1935, to the late Charles Franklin Crook and the late Willie Lyerly Crook. Jean retired from Frito Lay in Salisbury after 25 years of loyal and dedicated service. After retirement, she was a caregiver to others in need with Home Instead Senior Care. She was an independent, hardworking woman who sacrificed herself for others to be happy, especially her close family. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Jean also enjoyed caring for her grandchildren before school age as they were her biggest joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nadine Draminski of Kawanee, IL and brother, Charles Crook of Salisbury, NC. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Amanda K. Hamm (Gary), son, Thomas A. Moore (Rebecca), both of Salisbury and four grandchildren, Corey Hamm (Sierra), Patrick Moore, Emma Claire Hamm and Wyatt Moore. A private graveside service was held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Allois officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 4, 2020