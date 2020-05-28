Jean Peeler, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury, NC. She was born July 29, 1948 in Gold Hill, NC to Ron and Julia Morgan Earnhardt. Jean loved spending time with her grandkids, they were her world. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Grant Peeler, Jr. and grandchild, Emma Peeler. Jean is survived by her daughter, Jamie Peeler and fiancé Phillip Hedrick of Salisbury, NC; son, Grant Peeler and Cheryl of Salisbury, NC; three brothers, Jimmie Fatata of Raleigh, NC, John Earnhardt of Hendersonville, NC, Rondie Earnhardt and wife Lettie of China Grove, NC; sister, Judy Fatata of Granite Quarry, NC; three grandchildren, Justin Peeler, Lucas Hedrick, and Laci Peeler. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. John Earnhardt, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Peeler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 28, 2020.