Jean Peeler Shuping, 86, of Rockwell, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Glenn A.Kiser Hospice House surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 8, 1932 in Rowan County to the late Clarence W. Peeler and Dora Lyerly Peeler. Jean graduated from Granite Quarry High School and attended the Business College of Salisbury. She was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Reformed Church and was active in the Senior Choir, Women's Fellowship, and numerous other activities and roles within the church. Jean retired from National Starch, where she served as an Executive Secretary. When she was not doing something with the church, she loved to work in her garden and yard, and cook for her family who she loved to spend time with. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leo Shuping; brothers, Bernard Peeler, Cecil Peeler, and Bill Peeler; sisters, Ruby Lassiter, Kathaleen Lanning, Virginia Holshouser, Jennette Crook, and Phyllis Collins. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Carl Shuping (Lisa Moore Shuping) of Gastonia, and Jody Michael Shuping (Kim Fisher Shuping) of Salisbury; a brother, Arnold Peeler of Rockwell; grandchildren, Trevor Carl Shuping and wife Amberlee of Stanley, Jacob Michael Shuping and wife Christine of Fort Walden Beach, FL, Autumn Amberette Shuping of Charlotte, Adrian Marie Harlow of Gastonia, Jordan Shuping Daniels and husband Matt of Boston, MA, Katelyn Shuping Fearrington and husband Luke of Wake Forest, and Anna-Leigh Banks Shuping of Cary; and seven great grandchildren. Visitation and Service: The Visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke's Reformed Church (1775 St Lukes Church Rd, Salisbury, NC). The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Reformed Church of Salisbury with Rev. Jon Schell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Reformed Church or Novant Rowan Hospice and Palliative Care (1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Shuping family.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

