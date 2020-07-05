1/1
Jean Swadley
Jean Swadley, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born July 1, 1934, in Franklin, WV to the late Herbert and Catherine Propst. Mrs. Swadley was a graduate of Franklin High School. She was a member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry where she was active in social ministries through which she would help crochet and distribute prayer shawls and quilts. Mrs. Swadley enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling and camping especially in Staunton, VA and Myrtle Beach, SC. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and telling anyone and everyone about them. Mrs. Swadley is survived by her husband, Billy S. Swadley; daughter, Cindy Kisamore and husband, Kevin, of Granite Quarry; son, Mark Swadley and wife, Everlena “Peaches,” of Clinton, MD; grandchildren, Brandon Clay and wife, Erika, and four daughters, Mark Swadley Jr.and fiancée, SheiLa, Natalie Swadley, and Drew and Jacob Kisamore; siblings, James Propst and wife, Shelva, Bill Propst and wife, Phyllis, Sue England and husband, Rich, Doris Short, and Sandra Jo Propst; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Funeral services for Mrs. Swadley will be private with burial in Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 345, Granite Quarry, NC 28072, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Swadley family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
