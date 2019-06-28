Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean White Troutman. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jean White Purvis Troutman, 91, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in China Grove. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Salisbury National Cemetery. Chaplain Misty Baker will officiate. Mrs. Troutman was born October 14, 1927 in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. She was a daughter of the late William Purvis and Agnes Elizabeth Cooks Laughlin Purvis (Sissy). After graduation from school, Jean joined the British Military Service where she became a Corporal with the women's Royal Army Corp, eventually being stationed in Berlin, Germany, where she met and married John Troutman (U.S. Army) in January 1955. Jean has always been a caretaker in her lifetime and took care of numerous family members in their later years. She was also "Mama Jean" to many children which she kept in the home. Her love for each of them grew as she watched them grow and become adults. Many stopping by for visits and hugs over the years. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her son, Neil Troutman of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Shauna (Kevin) Wale and granddaughter, Taylor of Salisbury. Also surviving is her sister, Sophia Boyle of Northern Ireland; special friends, Lizbeth Murph and Syliva Graham, who provided great care for Jean over these last months of her life; also numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio, Northern Ireland, England and New Zealand. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernie and Archer Purvis; and sister, Sally Andrews. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the . The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the love and care they showed to Mrs. Troutman over the last five months. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

Mrs. Jean White Purvis Troutman, 91, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in China Grove. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Salisbury National Cemetery. Chaplain Misty Baker will officiate. Mrs. Troutman was born October 14, 1927 in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. She was a daughter of the late William Purvis and Agnes Elizabeth Cooks Laughlin Purvis (Sissy). After graduation from school, Jean joined the British Military Service where she became a Corporal with the women's Royal Army Corp, eventually being stationed in Berlin, Germany, where she met and married John Troutman (U.S. Army) in January 1955. Jean has always been a caretaker in her lifetime and took care of numerous family members in their later years. She was also "Mama Jean" to many children which she kept in the home. Her love for each of them grew as she watched them grow and become adults. Many stopping by for visits and hugs over the years. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her son, Neil Troutman of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Shauna (Kevin) Wale and granddaughter, Taylor of Salisbury. Also surviving is her sister, Sophia Boyle of Northern Ireland; special friends, Lizbeth Murph and Syliva Graham, who provided great care for Jean over these last months of her life; also numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio, Northern Ireland, England and New Zealand. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernie and Archer Purvis; and sister, Sally Andrews. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the . The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the love and care they showed to Mrs. Troutman over the last five months. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Troutman. Published in Salisbury Post on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations