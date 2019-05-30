Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Hall Nakaji. View Sign Service Information Asheville Area Alternative 702 Riverside Drive Asheville , NC 28801 (828)-258-8274 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Hall Nakaji, 72, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville. Born Dec. 21, 1946 in Raleigh, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Loretta Laughlin Butner and Walter Brown Hall Jr. As a child, Jeanette also lived in Charlotte, before moving to Salisbury where she graduated from West Rowan High School. Throughout the years, Jeanette held jobs at Norman's of Salisbury, Statewide Title in Salisbury and Belk's in Myrtle Beach, S.C. However, her most important job and greatest joy was being a stay at home mom to her five children and a “Netta” to her six grandchildren. After her children were grown, Jeanette moved permanently to her former summer residence, Maisons-Sur-Mer in Myrtle Beach, S.C. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm “Mac” Wade Butner Jr. and her stepfather, Malcolm Wade Butner Sr. Those left to cherish her memory are her former husband and father of her children, Dr. Norman Nakaji; children, Staci Blankenship of Salisbury, Lane Nakaji and wife Sarah of Asheville, Natali Jackson and husband Bobby of Asheville, Erica DeRamus and husband Cov of Raleigh and Lauren Nakaji of Florence, S.C.; sisters, Harriet Howard and husband Milt of Alpharetta, Ga. and Barbara Davidson and husband Jim of Mooresville; half brother, Walter Brown Hall III of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Isabella, Mac, Elle, Gracie, Porter and Norah. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Stroke Foundation, WNC Bridge Foundation, or Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. Condolences may be made to the family at

Jeanette Hall Nakaji, 72, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville. Born Dec. 21, 1946 in Raleigh, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Loretta Laughlin Butner and Walter Brown Hall Jr. As a child, Jeanette also lived in Charlotte, before moving to Salisbury where she graduated from West Rowan High School. Throughout the years, Jeanette held jobs at Norman's of Salisbury, Statewide Title in Salisbury and Belk's in Myrtle Beach, S.C. However, her most important job and greatest joy was being a stay at home mom to her five children and a “Netta” to her six grandchildren. After her children were grown, Jeanette moved permanently to her former summer residence, Maisons-Sur-Mer in Myrtle Beach, S.C. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm “Mac” Wade Butner Jr. and her stepfather, Malcolm Wade Butner Sr. Those left to cherish her memory are her former husband and father of her children, Dr. Norman Nakaji; children, Staci Blankenship of Salisbury, Lane Nakaji and wife Sarah of Asheville, Natali Jackson and husband Bobby of Asheville, Erica DeRamus and husband Cov of Raleigh and Lauren Nakaji of Florence, S.C.; sisters, Harriet Howard and husband Milt of Alpharetta, Ga. and Barbara Davidson and husband Jim of Mooresville; half brother, Walter Brown Hall III of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Isabella, Mac, Elle, Gracie, Porter and Norah. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Stroke Foundation, WNC Bridge Foundation, or Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close