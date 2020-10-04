1/1
Jeanette Hamm Morris
Jeanette Hamm Morris, 85, of Yulee, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 6, 1935 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late L. P. Hamm, Sr. and Nola Garrison Hamm. She was educated in Salisbury City Schools. She was a stay at home mom in her early years, and later worked sewing at Leisure Lads and Rockwell Manufacturing. She was a self-taught artist and a wonderful interior decorator. She was a former member of North Main Baptist Church and later attended the Baptist Church in Yulee, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Morris (married 57 years) and a son, Jimmie Wesley Morris. Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Dallas Morris (Lori) of Charleston, SC, Sonya Wheeler (Doug) of Yulee, FL, Pete Morris (Cindy) of Granite Quarry; grandchildren, Justin Morris (Allison), Holly Vinson (Wayne), Shannon Morris, Bubba Smith, Amy S. Wilson (Freddie), Kim M. Waller (David), Lisa M. Fincher (Dustin); 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vangie Miller, Gerald Ann Graham, Pat Morrison; a brother, L.P. “Bud” Hamm; and her loving pet Yorkie, Gracie. Service: A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
