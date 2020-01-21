Jeanette Poplin, 83, of Cleveland, died Jan. 19, 2020 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Jeanette was born Sept. 1, 1936 in Davie County, a daughter of the late Joe and Lula (Crotts) Beck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Vann Poplin; and sister Liz Wolfe. Jeanette was a graduate of Cooleemee High School Class of 1955. She worked as a machine operator at PPG of Lexington for twenty years. She was a member of Northmont Baptist Church of Statesville. Survivors include daughters, Deborah P. Edwards (Alvin) of Cleveland and Teresa P. Tysinger (Bobby Garner) of Greensboro; brother, Robert Beck (Louise) of Mocksville; sisters, Margaret Myers (Garland) of Mocksville and Norma Jean Trinette of Mocksville; grandchildren, April E. Majors, Miriam E. Boger, Alvin “Curtis” Edwards Jr. and Brandon Tysinger; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1: p.m. in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jason Boger officiating. Burial will follow in Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Memorials: Memorials can be sent to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC. 28144 or Northmont Baptist Church, 117 Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 21, 2020