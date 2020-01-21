Jeanette Poplin (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Poplin.
Service Information
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC
27028
(336)-751-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:30 PM
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery
Mocksville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeanette Poplin, 83, of Cleveland, died Jan. 19, 2020 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Jeanette was born Sept. 1, 1936 in Davie County, a daughter of the late Joe and Lula (Crotts) Beck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Vann Poplin; and sister Liz Wolfe. Jeanette was a graduate of Cooleemee High School Class of 1955. She worked as a machine operator at PPG of Lexington for twenty years. She was a member of Northmont Baptist Church of Statesville. Survivors include daughters, Deborah P. Edwards (Alvin) of Cleveland and Teresa P. Tysinger (Bobby Garner) of Greensboro; brother, Robert Beck (Louise) of Mocksville; sisters, Margaret Myers (Garland) of Mocksville and Norma Jean Trinette of Mocksville; grandchildren, April E. Majors, Miriam E. Boger, Alvin “Curtis” Edwards Jr. and Brandon Tysinger; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1: p.m. in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jason Boger officiating. Burial will follow in Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Memorials: Memorials can be sent to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC. 28144 or Northmont Baptist Church, 117 Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.