Jeanette Ruby Earnhardt, 87, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Carolina Reserve of Hendersonville, NC. The family will receive friends at Wesley Chapel UMC Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:00AM. The memorial service will follow at the church at 11:00AM. Miss Earnhardt was born April 7, 1932 in North Carolina to the late Rondie Eugene Earnhardt and the late Nellie Verna Dry Earnhardt. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Harold Eugene Earnhardt and James Rufus Earnhardt. She was a nursing professor at Loma Linda University until her retirement. Survivors include brothers; Alvin Coburn Earnhardt of Misenheimer, NC, and Jack Vernon (Elizabeth) Earnhardt of Kernersville, NC. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, John Rufus Earnhardt and his wife Crystal of Hendersonville, NC. They were her special caretakers during her later years. Memorials may be made to the School of Nursing - Loma Linda University (Student Scholarship, Undergraduate), 11262 Campus Street, Loma Linda, CA 92354. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 9, 2020