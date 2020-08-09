1/1
Jeannette Long Mayes
Jeannette Long Mayes, 93, passed away at her home on 8/5/2020 after a period of declining health. She was born 3/21/27 in Rowan County. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1944. She was married to Gilmer Mayes for 58 1/2 years, and he passed away in 2006. They had one son, Clyde Kenneth Mayes. She graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and attended Pfeiffer College. She retired in 1989 from Wachovia Bank and Trust Co. as Assistant Vice President after 38 1/2 years of service. She held numerous positions, including 15 years as Branch Manager. She was a faithful member of Trading Ford Baptist Church for more than 70 years and is currently a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by a brother, Ned Long and wife, Pat, Sister-in law Lucy Long a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Clyde Kenneth Mayes on April 3, 2018, her parents, Bessie and Charles L. Long, and the following brothers: Roy E. Long and wife, Martha; Bill I. Long and wife Bobbie; Charles L. Long, Jr; Phant A. Long and wife Betty; Dean Long and wife, Ruby. Service: A private burial will be at the Trading Ford Cemetery and a memorial service at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Tuesday August 11th conducted by Pastor Dale Kinley and Pastor Jim Harris. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Mayes family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
