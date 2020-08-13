1/1
Jeffery Alan Jeff Null
1960 - 2020
Jeffery “Jeff” Alan Null, 60, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center . Jeff was born on January 7, 1960 in Salisury. He was a caring person with a big heart. Jeff loved his family and taking care of them. He loved NASCAR and playing bingo! He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Null; son, Jeffery Alan Null II; mother, Martha Haynes; father, Howard Null; and sisters, Sube Moss and Casey Jones. Jeff is survived by his sons, Christopher and Jamie Null; grandchildren, Rhiley Null and Taylor Brown; brother, Arnold Null; sisters, Terry Hand, Shaney Kluttz and husband Darren, and Melissa Eagle and husband Maurice. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service: There will be a memorial service on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 6:00pm at Old Country Baptist Church in Salisbury. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Null family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Old Country Baptist Church
Carolina Cremation Service
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
