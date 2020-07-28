Jeffery Allan Torbush, 57, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on January 9, 1963, he was the son of Ann Kesler of Salisbury, NC and Robert Torbush, Sr. of Soddy Daisy, TN. A veteran of the US Navy, Jeffery graduated from South Rowan High School and worked for Vendor Supply. The two proudest moments in his life were serving our country as a part of the US Navy and being a father! He sailed on the USS Saratoga from 1982-1985. The USS Saratoga was commissioned in 1956, spending most of his career in the Mediterranean, but also participating during the Vietnam War. One of his last operational duties was to participate in Operation Desert Storm. The USS Saratoga was decommissioned in 1994. Jeff also gave the gift of sight to two appreciative donor applicants. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Torbush and nephew, Timothy Mauldin. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Ann Kesler of Salisbury and Robert Torbush, Sr. of Soddy Daisy, TN; son, Elvis Torbush of Wilmington, NC; brothers, Robbie Torbush, Jr. of Salisbury, Tyson Torbush of Cold Springs, KY, Kevin Evans of Salisbury and Butch Evans, Jr. of Salisbury; sisters, Tina Torbush Miller of Salisbury, Tracie Torbush Hummel of Salisbury and Tara Torbush Rector of Soddy Daisy, TN; stepson, Johnathan Pearson of Supply, NC; stepdaughter, Crystal Rutter of Conway, SC; step mother, Sue Honeycutt Torbush of Soddy Daisy, TN. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. A service will follow at 10:00 am at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. A private family graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery. If you would like to make a one time or recurring donation in Jeff's name, please make it to the Warrior's Refuge, https://thewarriorsrefuge.us/donate/
. If you would like to send flowers in Jeff's honor, please send to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 on July 30th by 9:00 am. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Torbush family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.