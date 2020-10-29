Jeffery Scott Vincent, 59, of Lexington, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem from Cancer. He was born on Nov. 17, 1960 in Greensboro to the late Paul and Brenda Vincent. Scott was an active member at High Rock Church of Lexington. He was a Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 443 in Salisbury. Scott had a MBA in Finance, he was in printing for 20+ years as well as owned and operated his own printing company. He enjoyed traveling and cooking for his family and friends. Scott is survived by his wife, Dee Ann Vincent; a son, Sam Vincent; sisters: Paula Gossett, Amy Phillips (Will), Holli Haislip; brother: Ben Vincent; sister-in-laws: Crystal Hutchison (Eric), Rana Wilson (Butch) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will receive friends at their home. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BSA Troop 443, 308 Brookwood Drive, Salisbury, NC 28146. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Vincent family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.