Jeffrey Dale Carter, 63, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness. He was born September 21, 1956, in Iredell County to the late L.M.Carter and Faye Yost Carter. As a young man, Jeff earned his Eagle Scout award. Jeff was a 1974 graduate of South Rowan High School and Davidson County Community College. He worked for ASMO in Statesville N.C. for approximately 30 years. He was involved in the community by acting as Vice President of Atwell Volunteer Fire Department in China Grove, N.C. He was a member of First Reformed Church of Landis, he loved his church family, operating the Sunday service video equipment, participating on the church breakfast team, and helping with missions. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, fishing, canoeing and vacationing with family. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kim Reavis Carter; daughter, Marcie Carter Barnhardt (Seth) of Mooresville, NC; son, Joseph Daniel Carter (Emily); 5 grandchildren: Izzy Barnhardt, Carson Barnhardt, Aubrey Barnhardt, Bayley Carter and Skylar Carter; brothers, Lynn Carter (Carmen) and Barry Carter (Dawn). Services will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at First Reformed Church of Landis. Pastor David Franks will be officiating the Celebration of Life service at 6:00 pm. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm in the Family Life Center. A private burial, at West Lawn Memorial Park, will follow on Monday, January 27, 2020. Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Landis building or missions funds. 210 N. Central Ave. Landis N.C. 28088. Condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 24, 2020