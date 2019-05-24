Jeffrey “Jeff” Bernard Torrence, 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife, Cassandra. Jeff was born July 21, 1964 in Mooresville, the son of the late William and Irene Torrence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by bothers, James, John and William “Bill” Torrence; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Torrence. Jeff will be remembered by his wife Cassandra; his sons, Brandon Torrence Littlejohn of Kannapolis and Jeffrey Torrence Jr. of New Hampshire; his brothers, Willie, Ricky nad Michael Torrence of Salisbury and Stevie Torrence of Asheville; his sisters, Barbara (Tyler) Page, Dorothy Springs and Nancy Kelly of Salisbury and Peggy Kelly of Mocksville; and special niece and nephew, Charles & Lelisa Mills of Salisbury. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation toward funeral expenses at 603-524-4300. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2019