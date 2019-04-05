Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeffrey Lynn Stiller, 61, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born November 15, 1957 in Iredell County, NC he was a son of the late Clyde Stiller and Dessie Whitlow Stiller. He was a graduate of Mooresville High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was employed with Excel Truck Center. Mr. Stiller was a member of The Arbor United Methodist Church, Scotch Ireland Lodge 154 where he was a Past-Master, and Spencer Chapter 31 Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Alan E. Stiller. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia M. Stiller; son, David S. Peeler; daughter-in-law, Samantha Peeler; grandsons, Kristopher Peeler, Aiden Peeler, Tylor Pruett and Shaman Goldman; granddaughter, Hannah Bradley; brother-in-law, Myron G. Michael; nephew, Patrick L. Michael and wife Holly; and aunts, Shirley Stiller and Frances Lawson. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Arbor United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church cemetery with Rev. Craig Sefa officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Arbor United Methodist Church, Audio -Visual Fund and General Fund, 5545 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stiller family. Online condolences may be made at

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

