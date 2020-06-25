Jeffrey Mark Brady of Salisbury passed away Sunday June 21 at Novant Rowan Surrounded by his family. Born February 28, 1967 he was the son of Faye Elizabeth Downun and the late Everett Wesley Brady Sr. Educated in the Rowan Salisbury School systems, he was employed by Spencer Steel for 25 years as a truck driver. Later he drove for RJ Transportation for five years. Jeff loved to be outside working in the yard, He enjoyed helping his neighbors, family and friends with anything. Many times you could look out and see him moving the yard for others. He would do anything that you asked and times things you wouldn't ask. He was loved by all that met him and he would never meet a stranger. He was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His favorite activity was speeding time with his five grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Trexler Brady, whom he married on April 26, 1985. A Daughter, Jennifer and Husband Jason and a son Travis and significant other Alysia Hall, Granddaughters Brittany, Christina, and Dianna Wilson and Ava Brady. A Grandson, Hunter Brady all of Salisbury. His Brothers, Wes and Kevin Brady of Salisbury, Step-brothers Shane and Chris Brady of Salisbury, Step-sisters Krystan Parnell and Brandy Berg of Salisbury and Gina Hoffman of Virginia. Services will be Friday June 26, 2020 at 6 pm. Old Country Baptist Church Carolina Cremation is assisting the Brady family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store