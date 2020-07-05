Jeremy Edward Austin, 35, of Salisbury passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence in Lexington. Born in Rowan County on March 11, 1985, he was the son of Deborah Miller and Grady Edward Austin, Jr. Jeremy attended East Rowan High School and worked as an electrician for McBride Owens, Inc. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn B. Austin and Grady E. Austin, Sr. of Rockwell. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Landon Austin; daughter, Raina Austin; brother, Joshua C. Earnhardt; grandparents, Betty L. Earnhardt and Archie Miller and many extended family members. Visitation: 6:00-6:30 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 6:30 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with the Rev. Dr. Steve Holshouser officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Austin family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.