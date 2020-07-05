Mrs. Jerrell (Polly) Ann Fisher, age 88 of Granite Quarry, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Wilmington. Born October 2, 1931 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Francis Oliver Fisher and Ruby Sebina Vannoy Fisher. Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Eugene McKenzie, along with her sister, Sue Fisher Eller and brothers, Bill, Deed, and James Fisher. She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Faith, where she faithfully attended, as well as taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Polly spent her career in Real Estate and Residential Rentals. She loved to remodel homes, especially for others who were less fortunate. She loved everyone, but was most delighted with children from all walks of life. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Keith McKenzie (Clara), Kevin McKenzie (Denise) and Kenneth McKenzie (Margaret). In addition to her children, she was very close to her niece, Dianna Fisher Turner. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Adriane Morris (Mike), Megan Branham (Randy), Kelly Struble (Wells), Christopher McKenzie (Jennifer), Thomas Morgan, Kelsey McKenzie and numerous great-grandchildren. Service: Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, NC officiated by Pastor Bill Ketchie. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests you remember Polly with a donation to Faith Lutheran Church in her name. Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, NC is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Fisher.



