Jerrell Gene Lowder, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born June 9, 1945 in Rowan County, to the late Eugene and Ruby Sifford Lowder. He was graduate of East Rowan High School and Nashville Diesel Mechanics School and was also a Level 2 graduate of Ron Fellows Performance Driving School. Jerrell worked as in Maintenance for Fiber Industries. He was an attendant of Faith Lutheran Church and was a veteran of the US Army. Jerrell was preceded in death by his parents. Jerrell is survived by his family Jimmy and Gennene Parker, Jeff, Julie, Sarah, Brian and Faith Parker, and also by Cammie, Jeremy, Colin and Evan Misenheimer. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2-3 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church-Family Life Center, Faith, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, NC, with Rev. Randy Drafts officiating. Burial will take place in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Lowder family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2019