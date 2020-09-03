1/1
Jerrie Neale Miller Peeler
1933 - 2020
Jerrie Neale Miller Peeler, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home. She was born April 22, 1933, in Rowan County to the late Jerry and Bertha Beatty Miller. Mrs. Peeler was a 1951 graduate of Rockwell High School where she played basketball and made the all county basketball team. She also enjoyed bowling, playing church league softball, and participating in the Senior Games. Mrs. Peeler was raised in Immanuel Lutheran Church, later becoming a member of Old Country Baptist Church. She retired from Norandal where she was an Executive Secretary. She loved to fish, garden, can her vegetables, and work on family genealogy. Over the last several years, she really enjoyed spending her time quilting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peeler was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Peeler. She is survived by her children, Donna Poteat and husband, Steve, of Salisbury, Toni Lowman and husband, Marty, of Salisbury, and Dennis Peeler of Salisbury; sister, Sybbie Miller Corl of Rockwell; grandchildren Jay Poteat, Denise Craig, Harli Peeler, and Kaley Lowman; and great-granddaughter, Cambrie Craig. Arrangements: Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Bruce Sheeks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Karen and Tiffany of Novant Health Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Peeler. Memorial: Memorials may be made to “The Hope Project,” P.O. Box 321, Harrisburg, NC 28075, Farrell Burton's missionary work in Nicaragua. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
September 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jerrie’s passing. We worked together at Norandal. She was a wonderful person and a good friend. She dearly loved her family. I’ll always have great memories of the time we spent together, both at work and away from work. I pray that God gives the family peace during this difficult time and lots of wonderful memories of a special mother, grandmother and friend.
Myra Jolly
Friend
September 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathy Earnhardt Buff
Friend
