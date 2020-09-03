Jerrie Neale Miller Peeler, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home. She was born April 22, 1933, in Rowan County to the late Jerry and Bertha Beatty Miller. Mrs. Peeler was a 1951 graduate of Rockwell High School where she played basketball and made the all county basketball team. She also enjoyed bowling, playing church league softball, and participating in the Senior Games. Mrs. Peeler was raised in Immanuel Lutheran Church, later becoming a member of Old Country Baptist Church. She retired from Norandal where she was an Executive Secretary. She loved to fish, garden, can her vegetables, and work on family genealogy. Over the last several years, she really enjoyed spending her time quilting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peeler was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Peeler. She is survived by her children, Donna Poteat and husband, Steve, of Salisbury, Toni Lowman and husband, Marty, of Salisbury, and Dennis Peeler of Salisbury; sister, Sybbie Miller Corl of Rockwell; grandchildren Jay Poteat, Denise Craig, Harli Peeler, and Kaley Lowman; and great-granddaughter, Cambrie Craig. Arrangements: Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Bruce Sheeks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Karen and Tiffany of Novant Health Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Peeler. Memorial: Memorials may be made to “The Hope Project,” P.O. Box 321, Harrisburg, NC 28075, Farrell Burton's missionary work in Nicaragua. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
