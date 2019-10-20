Jerry Phillip Bowers, 77, of Salisbury, is resting in the arms of Jesus, as he went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born in Plattsburgh, NY on February 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Harold Bowers and the late Ester Myrick Bowers Jerry was a carpenter who loved to hunt and was of the Baptist faith. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Faye of 48 years whom he married August 8, 1971, 5 Children, and 2 children from his marriage. Brother, Raymond Bowers of Lenoir, sister, Patricia Holoman of Salisbury, Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Service: 2:00 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Road, Salisbury, NC 28144, with the Dr. Rev. Steve Holshouser officiating, burial will be in the at Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bowers family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2019