Jerry Cleveland Baker, age 69, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville. He was born Aug. 30, 1949 to the late Virginia Hall. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Earnesteen Baker. Jerry enjoyed riding horses, fishing and target practice. He was happy doing anything outdoors. Jerry leaves behind his sons, Jerry C. Baker Jr., Samuel (Karen) Baker and Brian (Angel) Baker; step-children, Robert (Yvette) Haynes and Cathy (Andy) Harrington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service: A memorial service with full military honors provided by the Army National Honor Guard, Cabarrus County Honor Guard and the NC Patriot Riders, will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Baker family.

