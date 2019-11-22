Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Frank Hammill. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Bethlehem United Methodist Church 3335 Bethlehem Church Road Gold Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Frank Hammill, 80, of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 25, 1939, in Albemarle to the late Frank Burgess Hammill and Mary Charlotte Smathers Hammill. Mr. Hammill was a 1957 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and was the founder of Hammill Construction Co., Inc., a mining, grading, trucking, and investment company, based in Gold Hill. He established the company in 1958 and remained CEO and majority-owner until 2009. Mr. Hammill was also the owner of Hammill Land and Cattle, LLC, life-long farming operations in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. He served on regional boards of Wachovia, formerly First Union, now Wells Fargo for over 25 years. Mr. Hammill was a founding member and served in several officer positions including President and Chairman, of both East Gold Hill V.F.D. and the Historic Gold Hill Mines and Park Foundation. He was also involved in numerous other entrepreneurial ventures and not- for-profit associations through the years. Mr. Hammill was a faithful and active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Gold Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Hammill Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Hill Hammill, whom he married June 22, 1958; daughter, Donna Ruth Miller and husband, David, of Gold Hill; Son-in-law, Dr. Leslie Lamonte Weaver, Jr., of Raleigh; grandchildren, Nathan Miller and wife, Morgan, of Lexington, KY, Austin Miller of Concord, Tamaura Miller of Gold Hill, Wesley Weaver of Raleigh, and Elizabeth Weaver of Raleigh; brother, Edwin Hammill and wife, Carolyn, of Gold Hill; sisters, Patricia Williams and husband, Dr. Robert Williams, of Hickory and Luan Almond and husband, J.D. of Gold Hill; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3335 Bethlehem Church Road, Gold Hill, NC, 28071. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Attn: Treasurer, 5131 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hammill family. Online condolences may be made at

