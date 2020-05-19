Mr. Jerry Wayne Kerns, Sr., age 68, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home, his earthly life ended and his eternal life began. Jerry, was the son of the late Polie and Dorothy Thompson Kerns, born June 8, 1951, in Rowan County. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, East Spencer. He served in the United States Air Force. At a young age he attended White Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, Granite Quarry. He was previously employed with Southern Railway and Lowes Hardware. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was preceded in death along with his parents, sister, Carolyn Kerns and niece, Michelle Kerns. Those who still cherish his memories are sons; Jerry Wayne Kerns, Jr. (Priscilla) of Greensboro and Tristan Rankin of Cleveland; daughter, Tajuana Kerns Hadley of Greensboro; brother, Paul Kerns, Granite Quarry; sister, Thelma Kerns Huff of Baltimore Maryland; grandchildren, Tysheena Kerns, Tristan Hadley, Tamia Kerns, Ariana Hadley, Tyler Hadley, Brandon Jeffers, and Lamont Kerns. nephews, Eric Kerns, Paul Kerns, Jr., Steven Kerns and Ronald Huff; nieces, Sabrina Kerns and Kia Huff; great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends; special friends Willie Hyman, Jerry Sifford and Jackie Lee. Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with Public Viewing from 11am-1pm and Funeral at 2pm in the A. R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery. The family is meeting at the home 609 Maple Street, Granite Quarry. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2020.