Jerry Thomas Taylor, 76, of Salisbury passed away, Friday July 10, 2020 at the Laurels of Salisbury. Jerry was born on January 6, 1944 in Rowan County to the late Adam O'Neal Taylor and the late Allie Goodman Taylor. He was a member of the NRA and the Amvets, he retired from Pilot Catastrophe in Mobile AL as an insurance adjuster. He also served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. In addition to his parents Jerry was preceded in death by his sister Sue Taylor Eagle. Those left to cherish his memory are his brother: Mike Taylor of Salisbury, sisters, Phoebe Nunn (Marvin) of Salisbury and Kay Edmiston (Dan) of Statesville, brother-in-law Glenn F. Eagle of Salisbury, and several nieces and nephews. Service: Graveside service will be at 10 AM, Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Union Lutheran Church Cemetery, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146 with Pastor Heidi Punt officiating. Memorials: may be made to Union Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
