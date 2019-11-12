Mr. Jerry Walker Merritt, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 10, 1939 in Montgomery County the son of the late John Walker Merritt and the late Lillie Parnell Merritt. He was a veteran of the North Carolina Army National Guard. Mr. Merritt retired from Owens-Illinois after 39 years of service. Jerry lived on the edge, enjoying every minute of life. From racing cars, boats, lawn mowers, to Harleys and all other outside adventures, Jerry loved pushing the limits. In addition to his parents, Mr. Merritt was preceded in death by his sister Norma Helms. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years Sandra Parnell Merritt who he married on July 17, 1966. Son; Shane Merritt and wife Roseann of Salisbury and Daughter; Angel Merritt Shoaf and husband Jason of Cary, NC. Grandchildren; Colton Merritt, Raleigh Merritt, Taylor Merritt, Austin Shoaf, Daniel Shoaf, Nick Shoemaker, Robert Bolen. Great-grandchild; Liam Walker Merritt. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Derald Smith and Rev. Steve Holshouser officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be made to Youth at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Merritt family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2019