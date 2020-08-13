Jerry Wayne Christy, 76, of Rockwell passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Brian Center of Concord. He was born November 12, 1943 in Concord to the late Jake and Margaret Christy. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps he was a Lance corporal, he was a member of West A Church of God. Jerry was a car salesman for Hilbish Ford for over 30 years. He enjoyed surf and pier fishing with friends and family. He loved the Lord and helped spread the word of God as often as he could. Those left to cherish his memory a son, Scott Christy and his wife Machille of Landis, he is also survived by his sister Sue Christy. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Service: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, Aug, 17, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, with military graveside rites provided by the Marines and Rowan County Honor Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 1990 Fordham Dr., Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.