Jerry Wayne Mills, 76 , of Salisbury, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 13, 1944 in Rowan County to the late Robert Mills Sr. and Helen Smith Mills. A 1962 graduate of East Rowan High School and a 1967 graduate of Appalachian State University receiving a Bachelors Degree in Health and Physical Education. He was a member of the Baseball and Soccer teams while attending Appalachian. Jerry was a lifelong member of Providence United Methodist Church having served as a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, a choir member, as well as being active on the church softball team and the Methodist Men. He regularly worked with the Rowan County Board of Elections and played on many local summer softball teams. Jerry started his teaching career at Hudson High School where he started the Wrestling Program before moving on to Abingdon High School, VA where he coached Football, Wrestling, and Baseball. He finished his teaching career at Erwin Middle School where he was the Athletic Director as well as the Football and Track & Field Coach. In his free time, he still found a way to give back by officiating wrestling matches from 1972 to 2005 having officiated numerous State tournaments. After his retirement from education, Jerry worked at Dan Nicholas Park in the maintenance dept. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Elizabeth Jones Mills; and a sister, Patricia M. Lowman. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Greg) Lowe of Salisbury; a son, Jason (Angela) Mills of Salisbury; six grandchildren, Carmen (fiancé Nick Basgall) Lowe of Salisbury, Shelby Lowe of Salisbury, Jocelyn (Logan) Shuping of Salisbury, Atlanta Mills of Salisbury, Margaret Mills of Salisbury, and Chaney Lowe of Salisbury; three sisters, Shelia (Richard) Gould of Salisbury, Carol (Leonard) Robbins of Salisbury, and Melva (Larry) Menius of Salisbury; two brothers, Robert (Sandra) Mills, Jr. of Salisbury, and Gurney (Gerry) Mills of FL; two brothers-in-law, Gernal “Bud” Lowman of Salisbury and Leonard Jones of Okatie, SC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Service: The family will receive friends on Sat.,Oct. 3, 2020 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM at Providence United Methodist Church. The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 12 PM at the church, conducted by Pastor Aldana Allen of Providence and Pastor Mike Shoaf of Nazareth Community Church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Due to current regulations face mask will be required at the vistation, service and graveside. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bob Lowman Memorial Scholarship, care of Nazareth Community Church (855 Crescent Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Mills family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.