Mr. Jesse D. Shaw, age 92, made his heavenly transition on Wed, Oct. 30, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis. Born in Salisbury on June 17, 1927, he was the son of the late Jesse Walker Young and the late Louise Shaw Smith Carr. He was educated in the Salisbury-Rowan County School System and was last employed as a truck driver. Mr. Shaw is survived by his wife, Vera Carr Shaw of the home; sons, John Henry Shaw of Welcome and Ephria Calvin (Deborah) Shaw, Sr. of China Grove; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and geat-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: The family will be having a private service and at other times they will be receiving friends at the home, 1230 Flat Rock Rd, China Grove. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Shaw Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2019