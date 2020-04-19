Jessica Ann Endress Bostian, 33, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born in Rowan County on September 19, 1986, she was the daughter of Angela Kurfees Endress and Dean Endress. Jessica was a 2004 graduate of West Rowan High School. She worked at Walmart as the Meat Department Manager until she developed health problems. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and daughter and she touched many people's lives. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Judy and Rick Mathis. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 15 years, Thomas Alan Bostian, whom she married on February 14, 2006; children, Brook-Lynn, Robert, and LilyAnn Bostian; brother, Robert Endress and wife, Kathleen; sister, Emily Endress; paternal grandparents, Bob and Karen Endress of Morrison, IL; maternal grandparents, Perry and Katrina Kurfees of Salisbury; parents-in-law, Wayne and Juanita Bostian; sister-in-law, Jennifer Goodman; brother-in-law, Wayne Bostian, Jr. and wife, Gina. Service: A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Monday, April 20, 2020 at the home of Dean and Anglea Endress, 1660 Godbey Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the organization of your choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bostian family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 19, 2020