Mr. Jessie “J.C.” Clyde Hilton, 93, a resident of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. J.C. was born on September 19, 1925 in Davidson County to the late Vernie Hilton and Alma Vaden Hilton. On May 23, 1943 he married Pamalee Pierce Hilton. J.C. worked for SouthEastern Electronics for many years and enjoyed farming, reading, and playing golf. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by five siblings. Mr. Hilton is survived by his wife of 76 years, Pamalee Pierce Hilton of the home; three sisters; two brothers; three special “grandchildren”; five special “great-grandchildren”; many special nieces and nephews; and many special great-neices and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 29, 2019