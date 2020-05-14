Jessie “Jaybird” William Bowman, 97, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. He was born April 30, 1923 in to the late James and Mammie Taylor Bowman. Jessie worked as a Carpenter. He was a veteran of the US Navy. In addition to his parents, Jessie was preceded in death by his Sister, Josie Davis, Sister, Catherine Loyd, Brother, Zummie Bowman, Sister, Bonnie Haynes. Jessie is survived by his Two Nieces, Yvonne Barger of Salisbury; Shelva Huneycutt of Salisbury; Sister, Ola Fesperman of Wilmington; two great nieces, Tara Hopkins of Salisbury and Tammy Bowers of Rockwell. Burial: A private burial will take place at the US National Cemetery in Salisbury. A special thanks to the staff of Autumn Care of Salisbury and to Novant Hospice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bowman family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.