Mrs. Jessie Libby Stroud Hinkle, 94, formerly of West Maple Avenue, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born Dec. 13, 1924, in Davie County to the late Charles Franklin Stroud Sr. and Jessie Click Stroud. Mrs. Hinkle was a graduate of Mocksville High School and Business School of Winston-Salem and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She retired from the Davie County Health Department after 44 years if service. Mrs. Hinkle was a Life Member of the NC Public Health Association. She was a member of the Mocksville Civitan Club, receiving local, area and district awards. Mrs. Hinkle was a hospice volunteer. She was a member of the Winston-Salem Women's Club and the Thursday Morning Music Club of Winston-Salem. Mrs. Hinkle was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Mocksville where she was a member of WMU, a member of the sanctuary choir as long as her health permitted and served as Sunday school assembly pianist for 27 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hinkle, who died in 1985; two brothers, Frank Stroud Jr. and Harry Stroud; and a beloved sister, Louise Stroud. Survivors include a special nephew, Harry K. Stroud and wife Irene of Mocksville; great-nieces and great-nephew, Sandy Yamane (David), Teresa Colbert and Phillip Colbert (Zelda); several other great-nieces and great-nephews; and many special friends. Service & Visitation: A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Tiffany Seaford and Rev. Jacob Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials: Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 390 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028; or Davie Community Foundation, P.O. Box 546, Mocksville, NC 27028, MEMO: Louise Stroud & Jessie Hinkle Scholarship. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to

