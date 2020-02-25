Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Louise Ridenhour. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie "Louise" Sides Ridenhour, 92, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, NC. She was born May 15, 1927, in Rowan County to the late Luther Earl Sides and Jessie Lyerly Sides. She was a graduate of Rockwell High School. Mrs. Ridenhour was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell and was a member of WELCA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ridenhour was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Arthur Ridenhour and her brother, Brown Julian Sides. She is survived by her son, Rick Ridenhour and wife, Kathy of Rockwell; daughter, Pamela Ridenhour Honeycutt and husband Daryl of Rockwell; grandchildren, Traci Honeycutt Jordan and husband Adam, Brian Honeycutt and wife Ashley, Jessica Ridenhour, and Kelly Ridenhour Teague and husband Adam; a sister, Betty Sides Beaver of Rockwell; and great grandchildren, Ashton Kennedy, Nolan and Emma Teague, Kaden, Kyler, Kolsyn, and Kaleigh Jordan, and Cohen and Colt Honeycutt. The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:30 pm - 1:45 pm at St. James Lutheran Church (131 W Main St, Rockwell, NC 28138). The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Jason Huebner officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Ridenhour family. Online condolences may be made at

