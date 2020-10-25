1/
Jettie Faye McBride Venable
Mrs. Jettie Faye McBride Venable, 75, of Salisbury passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Surry County on March 10, 1945 to the late Benson “Boss” and Kate Sutphin McBride. Mrs. Venable was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Venable; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Angie Venable; grandchildren, Hannah Venable, and John Dylan Venable; a great grandchild Jovie Jane Venable, a sister-in-law, Eugenia McBride; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Venable was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Johnny Johnson; brothers and sister-in-law, Ted McBride, Jimmy and Sue McBride. Service: A graveside service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Skyline Memory Gardens with Dr. Chris Benfield officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at Moody Funeral home in Mt. Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
