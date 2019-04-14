Jewel Wolfe Ziprik, died on March 5, 2019 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Wolfe and Emma Weant Wolfe of Spencer, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Spencer High School and attended Catawba College. She worked for Carolina Tractor and Equipment Company in Salisbury and later ran a small business on Main Street in Salisbury. Jewel was married to Fredrick Herman Ziprik, who had an untimely death in 1981. She lived on Oak Road in Salisbury for over sixty years before moving to Oak Park Retirement Living. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Active in community affairs, Jewel was a life member of the Rowan Regional Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering many hours in the old hospitality shop and the gift shop. She was an early leader in the Heart Ball and for decades an enthusiastic participant and supporter of this important fund raiser. For many years Jewel was a member of the Salisbury Country Club serving on many Club committees including the building committee for the new clubhouse. Jewel served Historic Salisbury Foundation as an active trustee for 24 years. She worked on many fundraising events for the organization and displayed a special interest in the Historic Hall House. In 2012, she was elected a trustee emeritus by the preservation organization. Jewel enjoyed a wide circle of friends and was an avid Bridge player. Her chocolate cakes were much in demand at the many events where she volunteered. Surviving is a brother, Robert Lee Wolfe, Jr. and wife Nancy of Wilmington; two nieces, Judy Baker and husband Jeff of Charlotte, Beth Hiatt and husband Jeff of Wilmington; three great nephews; a great niece, Sarah Buchanan of Myrtle Beach; and a special cousin, Mary Lynne McKenzie of Spencer and Washington D.C. Donald Clement, Jr. was a long-time special friend and his granddaughter, Ruth Nicholas Clement considered Jewel as a grandmother. A memorial service will take place Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of St. Johns Lutheran Church, 200 W Innes St. Salisbury with Pastor Rhodes Woolly, presiding. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials- In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Historic Salisbury Foundation, Inc. PO Box 4221, Salisbury, NC 28145 or the organization of the donors choice. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ziprik family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2019