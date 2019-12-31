Jewell Poarch Shoaf, 85 of Mt. Ulla, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born April 21, 1934 in Troutan, NC, she was the daughter of the late Addie Lowe Poarch and George Gamewell Poarch. After graduating from Landis High School, Jewell went to work in the billing office of Cannon Mills. There she met the love of her life, O. C. Shoaf. They were married 66 years ago on September 19, 1953. They forged a beautiful life together. Although Jewell never had any children of her own, she poured all her love out on her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, and every child she came in contact with. Her sweet joy and love of people was the gift to this world. She was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church where she taught children's Sunday school for many years and modeled the love of Jesus for generations of children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Lail. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband O. C. Shoaf; sisters, Bonnie Beaver of Landis and Sue Evans of Lynchburg, VA, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 1 PM Saturday (Jan. 4) at Thyatira Presbyterian Church followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM with the Rev. Stacey Steck officiating. A scattering in the garden will follow the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Jewell may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is assisting the Shoaf family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 31, 2019